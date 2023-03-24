The Necessity of Certainty

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seeking-finding-god-part-2the-necessity-certainty

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first segment of our program, we are in our second week of going through a new series featuring Dave Hunt’s book: Seeking and Finding God. Now, it’s hardly an imposing book of about 150 pages, but its content is life-transforming. Dave, last week you gave our audience kind of an overview of what the book was about, and why you wrote it—but would you just again tell our listeners, our viewers why you wrote the book?



