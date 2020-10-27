© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE THREAT OF TECH CENSORSHIP: STEFAN MOLYNEUX SPEAKS AT THE EU PARLIAMENT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • October 27, 2020
Stefan Molyneux speaks at the EU Parliament 31 Jan 2019.
- Tommy Robinson banned by Twitter and PayPal
- Laura Loomer banned by Twitter
- Republican consultant R.C. Maxwell banned by Twitter
- Carl Benjamin (“Sargon of Akkad”) banned by Patreon
- Robert Spencer banned by Patreon following pressure by credit card companies.
- Candace Owens suspended by Twitter
- James Woods suspended for 30 days by Twitter
- I, Hypocrite, focused on far-left hate speech banned by Facebook
- Avi Yemini, a Jewish-Australian IDF veteran and conservative activist was banned by Facebook
- Mohammed Tawhidi, an anti-extremist imam: banned by Facebook
- The Babylon Bee, a conservative humor site: threatened with suspension by Facebook
- Terrence K. Williams: suspended by Facebook
- Gavin McInnes: banned by Twitter and Facebook
- Alex Jones/Infowars: banned by Facebook, Twitter, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pinterest, and YouTube
- Over 800 alternative news accounts were banned by Facebook shortly before the US midterms
- Tech companies have invested hundreds of millions in “news” media.
- Facebook and Apple, YouTube have all announced that they will directly fund handpicked “authoritative news sources.”
- These sources will then be promoted to their users without ads.
- Google, YouTube’s parent company, has committed a budget of $300 million to pay for “quality journalism.”
- YouTube has committed $25 million to paying for “news.”
- YouTube has also reported that it will “prominently surface authoritative sources” for users. (again, promotion with no ads)
- Jan 2018, Facebook code changes pushed “establishment” news sources to the top of engagement – CNN at the top.
- Mark Zuckerberg’s stated goal was to promote “high-quality news” that “helps build a sense of common ground.”
- The “trusted sources” ranking – any conservative outlets?
- Zuckerberg’s example of “good trustworthy journalism”: The New York Times.
- Facebook announced it would partner with 80 unnamed publications to..
- Tommy Robinson banned by Twitter and PayPal
- Laura Loomer banned by Twitter
- Republican consultant R.C. Maxwell banned by Twitter
- Carl Benjamin (“Sargon of Akkad”) banned by Patreon
- Robert Spencer banned by Patreon following pressure by credit card companies.
- Candace Owens suspended by Twitter
- James Woods suspended for 30 days by Twitter
- I, Hypocrite, focused on far-left hate speech banned by Facebook
- Avi Yemini, a Jewish-Australian IDF veteran and conservative activist was banned by Facebook
- Mohammed Tawhidi, an anti-extremist imam: banned by Facebook
- The Babylon Bee, a conservative humor site: threatened with suspension by Facebook
- Terrence K. Williams: suspended by Facebook
- Gavin McInnes: banned by Twitter and Facebook
- Alex Jones/Infowars: banned by Facebook, Twitter, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pinterest, and YouTube
- Over 800 alternative news accounts were banned by Facebook shortly before the US midterms
- Tech companies have invested hundreds of millions in “news” media.
- Facebook and Apple, YouTube have all announced that they will directly fund handpicked “authoritative news sources.”
- These sources will then be promoted to their users without ads.
- Google, YouTube’s parent company, has committed a budget of $300 million to pay for “quality journalism.”
- YouTube has committed $25 million to paying for “news.”
- YouTube has also reported that it will “prominently surface authoritative sources” for users. (again, promotion with no ads)
- Jan 2018, Facebook code changes pushed “establishment” news sources to the top of engagement – CNN at the top.
- Mark Zuckerberg’s stated goal was to promote “high-quality news” that “helps build a sense of common ground.”
- The “trusted sources” ranking – any conservative outlets?
- Zuckerberg’s example of “good trustworthy journalism”: The New York Times.
- Facebook announced it would partner with 80 unnamed publications to..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.