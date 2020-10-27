THE THREAT OF TECH CENSORSHIP: STEFAN MOLYNEUX SPEAKS AT THE EU PARLIAMENT

Stefan Molyneux speaks at the EU Parliament 31 Jan 2019.



- Tommy Robinson banned by Twitter and PayPal

- Laura Loomer banned by Twitter

- Republican consultant R.C. Maxwell banned by Twitter

- Carl Benjamin (“Sargon of Akkad”) banned by Patreon

- Robert Spencer banned by Patreon following pressure by credit card companies.

- Candace Owens suspended by Twitter

- James Woods suspended for 30 days by Twitter

- I, Hypocrite, focused on far-left hate speech banned by Facebook

- Avi Yemini, a Jewish-Australian IDF veteran and conservative activist was banned by Facebook

- Mohammed Tawhidi, an anti-extremist imam: banned by Facebook

- The Babylon Bee, a conservative humor site: threatened with suspension by Facebook

- Terrence K. Williams: suspended by Facebook

- Gavin McInnes: banned by Twitter and Facebook

- Alex Jones/Infowars: banned by Facebook, Twitter, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pinterest, and YouTube

- Over 800 alternative news accounts were banned by Facebook shortly before the US midterms



- Tech companies have invested hundreds of millions in “news” media.

- Facebook and Apple, YouTube have all announced that they will directly fund handpicked “authoritative news sources.”

- These sources will then be promoted to their users without ads.

- Google, YouTube’s parent company, has committed a budget of $300 million to pay for “quality journalism.”

- YouTube has committed $25 million to paying for “news.”

- YouTube has also reported that it will “prominently surface authoritative sources” for users. (again, promotion with no ads)

- Jan 2018, Facebook code changes pushed “establishment” news sources to the top of engagement – CNN at the top.

- Mark Zuckerberg’s stated goal was to promote “high-quality news” that “helps build a sense of common ground.”

- The “trusted sources” ranking – any conservative outlets?

- Zuckerberg’s example of “good trustworthy journalism”: The New York Times.

- Facebook announced it would partner with 80 unnamed publications to..