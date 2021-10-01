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TOXIC-SEWER-SLUDGE-IN-YOUR-TOWN,-FULL-DOCUMENTARY
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469 views • October 01, 2021
Original You Tube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQ0aYDrFiCI
THE GOVERNMENT IS LYING TO YOU! Biosludge is soylent green in real life. This isn't a conspiracy, biosolids poo in your food is a reality. While we've been sleeping they've snuck our own poop into the food supply this black goo is disgusting. This documentary is a must see and it just might make you think twice about what you are eating. If you think this is just for the United States then you're wrong google bio sludge in your city or town and unless you live in Norway you are most likely eating it too! This video made me want to go vegan.. almost but I am now more careful to discover where my food comes from. Alex Jones of Infowars was right they are turning the frogs gay and this video proves it! Uploaded with permission https://www.naturalnews.com/ @mikeadams
THE GOVERNMENT IS LYING TO YOU! Biosludge is soylent green in real life. This isn't a conspiracy, biosolids poo in your food is a reality. While we've been sleeping they've snuck our own poop into the food supply this black goo is disgusting. This documentary is a must see and it just might make you think twice about what you are eating. If you think this is just for the United States then you're wrong google bio sludge in your city or town and unless you live in Norway you are most likely eating it too! This video made me want to go vegan.. almost but I am now more careful to discover where my food comes from. Alex Jones of Infowars was right they are turning the frogs gay and this video proves it! Uploaded with permission https://www.naturalnews.com/ @mikeadams
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