The Death of California: How the Wealthy Escaped the Guillotine

"You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave—unless you're a billionaire with a private jet and a Texas residency."





In this video, I’m breaking down the absolute fiscal insanity currently unfolding in the People's Republic of California. It started with an assemblywoman’s middle finger to Elon Musk and has spiraled into a desperate, special-interest-funded wealth grab that is hollowing out the state’s tax base in real-time.





What we’re covering today:





The $200 Billion Middle Finger: How one "F-Elon" tweet became the most expensive piece of social media in history.





The SEIU Shakedown: Meet the special interests behind the "2026 Billionaire Tax Act"—a 5% confiscation disguised as "healthcare savings."





The Parasite Pivot: Why NGOs are raking in $500k salaries to "manage" homelessness while the tents only multiply.





The January 1st Trap: The legal "Hotel California" maneuver designed to tax you even after you've crossed the border.





The Great Escape: Why Chamath, the All-In crew, and even the In-N-Out heiress are sprinting for the exits before New Year’s Eve.





Federalism is the ultimate reality check. While Sacramento politicians try to treat creators like ATMs, the creators are realizing they don't have to live in a state that hates them. California has until 2030 to fix the rot before the "Golden State" officially becomes the "Gone State."





Are you staying to watch the asphalt dissolve, or are you already packing the U-Haul? Let me know in the comments which state is your "escape hatch."





