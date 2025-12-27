BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Death of California: How the Wealthy Escaped the Guillotine
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
360 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
370 views • 1 day ago

"You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave—unless you're a billionaire with a private jet and a Texas residency."


In this video, I’m breaking down the absolute fiscal insanity currently unfolding in the People's Republic of California. It started with an assemblywoman’s middle finger to Elon Musk and has spiraled into a desperate, special-interest-funded wealth grab that is hollowing out the state’s tax base in real-time.


What we’re covering today:


The $200 Billion Middle Finger: How one "F-Elon" tweet became the most expensive piece of social media in history.


The SEIU Shakedown: Meet the special interests behind the "2026 Billionaire Tax Act"—a 5% confiscation disguised as "healthcare savings."


The Parasite Pivot: Why NGOs are raking in $500k salaries to "manage" homelessness while the tents only multiply.


The January 1st Trap: The legal "Hotel California" maneuver designed to tax you even after you've crossed the border.


The Great Escape: Why Chamath, the All-In crew, and even the In-N-Out heiress are sprinting for the exits before New Year’s Eve.


Federalism is the ultimate reality check. While Sacramento politicians try to treat creators like ATMs, the creators are realizing they don't have to live in a state that hates them. California has until 2030 to fix the rot before the "Golden State" officially becomes the "Gone State."


Are you staying to watch the asphalt dissolve, or are you already packing the U-Haul? Let me know in the comments which state is your "escape hatch."


#CaliforniaExodus #ElonMusk #WealthTax #TexasBound #SEIU #GavinNewsom #BillionaireTax #FiscalCrisis #MindHeist


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
californiademocratsrepublicanssocialismtaxexoduselizabethteslataxeswealthwarrenelon muskfederalismgavin newsonleaving californiaexitu-haulchamathallin podcastin-n-out burgerlynsi snyderfrom californiataxing the rich
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy