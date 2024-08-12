"There, off the sea, look at it..."

18 summers ago, during Harb Tammuz (the July War), Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah went on air for the first time in a surprise phonecall with Al-Manar TV channel live from the battlefield

The Zionist army had filled Lebanese skies with warplanes, aligned its forces along the southern Lebanese borders in preparation to invade, and anchored its prime war frigate along the coast of Beirut to complete the siege around the resistance and end its presence in Lebanon

Similar to today, the invasion began after Hezbollah fired diversion missiles at northern occupied Palestine and ambushed two military Humvees, capturing 7 Zionist soldiers and killing 3. Also similarly, 5 of the captured soldiers were killed by their own army in a “failed rescue attempt” (the Hannibal doctrine)

The Zionist warship, along with the air force, took part in bombing Lebanon and killing 1,300 Lebanese people in the 34-day war. The surprise came when Sayyed Nasrallah spoke live, concurrently with the event itself, making the announcement in the video above…

(...What will it be this time?)