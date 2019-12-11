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World War 3 (The Last War)
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45 views • December 11, 2019
WW3 has broken out on Earth and has killed billions of people. Mankind struggles to end the generation-long war and find peace in the nuclear-ravaged ruins of the old world. Will mankind survive WW3?
Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shattered-Citadel/165578423495854
FOLLOW SC ON VID.ME
https://vid.me/Peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/peacekeeper76/
FOLLOW SC ON MINDS
https://www.minds.com/Peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and it's bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering. I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that. Comments welcomed good or bad.
Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shattered-Citadel/165578423495854
FOLLOW SC ON VID.ME
https://vid.me/Peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/peacekeeper76/
FOLLOW SC ON MINDS
https://www.minds.com/Peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and it's bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering. I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that. Comments welcomed good or bad.
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