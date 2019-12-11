BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

World War 3 (The Last War)
Shattered Citadel
Shattered Citadel
5 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • December 11, 2019
WW3 has broken out on Earth and has killed billions of people. Mankind struggles to end the generation-long war and find peace in the nuclear-ravaged ruins of the old world. Will mankind survive WW3?

Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.

VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original stories, films, and pictures.

FOLLOW SC ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shattered-Citadel/165578423495854

FOLLOW SC ON VID.ME
https://vid.me/Peacekeeper76

FOLLOW SC ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/peacekeeper76/

FOLLOW SC ON MINDS
https://www.minds.com/Peacekeeper76

FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/

FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776

Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and it's bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering. I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that. Comments welcomed good or bad.
Keywords
politicswarww3world war 3futurescifitimelineworld warwwiiialternative historyshattered citadelthird human civil war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Bubble Is Bursting &#8212; and I&#8217;m Not Sorry to See It Go

The AI Bubble Is Bursting — and I’m Not Sorry to See It Go

Mike Adams
Disney Prepares Mass Layoffs and Cost Cuts as Box-Office Struggles Mount, Bloomberg Reports

Disney Prepares Mass Layoffs and Cost Cuts as Box-Office Struggles Mount, Bloomberg Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Shopify Shares Fall After First Revenue Miss Since 2022; Wells Fargo Flags AI Cost Pressure

Shopify Shares Fall After First Revenue Miss Since 2022; Wells Fargo Flags AI Cost Pressure

Chase Codewell
South Korea Sets Record AI Budget to Pursue &#8216;World&#8217;s Highest Performance&#8217; Sovereign Model

South Korea Sets Record AI Budget to Pursue ‘World’s Highest Performance’ Sovereign Model

Chase Codewell
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
$712 Billion Erased From Top 50 Mining Stocks Since February Peak, Report Says

$712 Billion Erased From Top 50 Mining Stocks Since February Peak, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy