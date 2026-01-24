MN: Moments immediately after the shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti.

Video showing the moments immediately after the shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti.

The man fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis this morning has been identified as 37 year old Alex Jeffrey Pretti. According to social media, he was a ICU registered nurse and an athlete. A close up photo was shown of him next to a mountain or huge rock, wearing a cold weather jacket.

Adding: Found this about him...

https://www.news4jax.com/news/national/2026/01/24/the-man-killed-by-a-federal-officer-in-minneapolis-was-an-icu-nurse-family-says/

