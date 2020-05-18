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Benefits of Nano Silver vs Colloidal Silver
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768 views • May 18, 2020
You’re likely familiar with colloidal silver and its natural ability to fight infection, but I’d like to show you a brief 2 ½ minute video about how Silver Sol Nano Silver Solution & Gels are far more effective and long-lasting than their more basic colloidal silver counterparts.
Silver solution is basically silver suspended in water and is the same frequency as UV light, allowing it to naturally kill bacteria, yeast and fungus without damaging probiotics.
Nano silver solution is 3 TIMES more effective than traditional colloidal silver and has been the subject of 420 independent studies, showing it to be effective and safe to use.
I’ll leave the scientific explanation to the video… watch it now!
Check out our Health Max Silver Biotics Solution & ASAP Health MAX Silver Gel, which contain Silver Sol Nano Silver. This is also the silver solution included in every dose of BioPro-Plus! https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/shop/
Silver solution is basically silver suspended in water and is the same frequency as UV light, allowing it to naturally kill bacteria, yeast and fungus without damaging probiotics.
Nano silver solution is 3 TIMES more effective than traditional colloidal silver and has been the subject of 420 independent studies, showing it to be effective and safe to use.
I’ll leave the scientific explanation to the video… watch it now!
Check out our Health Max Silver Biotics Solution & ASAP Health MAX Silver Gel, which contain Silver Sol Nano Silver. This is also the silver solution included in every dose of BioPro-Plus! https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/shop/
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