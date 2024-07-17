GRAPHIC! Civilians look on in Horror as Mangled Bodies strewn on side of road

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️ WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES
⚡️🇵🇸PEOPLE WITH HEADS BLOWN OFF LIE ON BLOOD-SOAKED STREET AFTER ISRAELI STRIKE: Civilians look on in horror as mangled bodies strewn on side of road (left vid), paramedics heroically working to save any survivors after 3 little kids among at least 9 innocents murdered by Tel Aviv airstrike near SCHOOL in Gaza City (photo) .
Israel’s bloody war on Gaza now in its 9th month, with at least 81 people murdered by Tel Aviv just just in last 24 hours.