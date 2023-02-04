Kim Iversen w/ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Pentagon and NSA Ran the Entire Pandemic Response

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(Feb 3, 2023) Clip taken from The Kim Iversen Show "Conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | How The Powerful Captured The Public During The Pandemic": https://rumble.com/v288tw7-conversation-with-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-how-the-powerful-captured-the-publi.html
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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/