Kim Iversen w/ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Pentagon and NSA Ran the Entire Pandemic Response
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 16 hours ago |

(Feb 3, 2023) Clip taken from The Kim Iversen Show "Conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | How The Powerful Captured The Public During The Pandemic": https://rumble.com/v288tw7-conversation-with-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-how-the-powerful-captured-the-publi.html


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Children's Health Defense:  https://childrenshealthdefense.org/

