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Electricity Outages
High Hopes
High Hopes
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197 views • June 04, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. June 3, 2022.
America's Energy Grid is getting systematically dismantled. The Palisades Power plant in Michigan has been shut down. We believe more and more power outages will follow, therefor it's best to prepare ahead of time. As with all Joseph’s Kitchen items, they actually tested this Bread Solar Generator unit for a week in several ways. This unit “Will make bread plus a little more.” It will grind wheat and bake at least three loaves daily from a full charge assuming full sun. It will easily, even with partly cloudy sun provide all the power you need to make bread, charge cell phones and run one 100-watt computer for several hours daily. Now you can make delicious bread in your very own home - even when the power is out!

00:00 Another Nuclear Plant Closed
04:58 Joseph’s Kitchen
06:39 Bread Solar Generator
17:22 Join Our FastGap Team
18:48 5 Book Special by Stan Johnson
19:50 Revealing God’s Treasure

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i91MZiJjQCg
Keywords
americachristianprophecyreligionelectricitymichiganshut downblackoutsoutagesprophecy clubstan johnsonjosephs kitchennuclear plantenergy gridpalisades power plantbread solar generatorfastgap team
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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