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SYDNEY POWELL LAWSUIT AGAINST TRAITOR GEORGIA GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP; CENSORED BY CHINESE SYPATHIZER JACK DORSEY [ Black Conservative Perspective 96.5K subscribers ] LINK TO FILING THAT TWITTER CENSORED
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85 views • November 27, 2020
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COMPLAINT-CJ-PEARSON-V.-KEMP-11.25.2020.pdf
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Black Conservative Perspective
96.5K subscribers
MY STARTUP: OSHYHOME.COM
on Twitter: @gforemanBCP
https://twitter.com/gforemanBCP
SUPPORT
Black Conservative Perspective
96.5K subscribers
MY STARTUP: OSHYHOME.COM
on Twitter: @gforemanBCP
https://twitter.com/gforemanBCP
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