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Glazov Gang: Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Exposes the Globalists’ Transhumanist Agenda
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295 views • March 19, 2022
This new Glazov Gang episode features Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko, a world-renowned physician and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee who has developed an innovative and successful treatment protocol for the coronavirus. Recognized as a hero at a U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing, he has been nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom and has counseled multiple presidents and governments around the world. Visit him at VladimirZelenkoMD.com.
Dr. Zelenko exposes The Globalists’ Transhumanist Agenda, revealing The dark truths behind the plandemic.
Dr. Zelenko exposes The Globalists’ Transhumanist Agenda, revealing The dark truths behind the plandemic.
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