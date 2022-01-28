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Uitgestippeld nieuws over Spotify en Neil Young door VTM
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30 views • January 28, 2022
VTM zegt dat Neil Young zijn muziek zelf van Spotify haalde, maar andere bronnen zeggen dat Spotify dat deed.
VTM noemde het ultimatum van Neil Young niet.
VTM noemde Joe Rogan en zijn show niet.
De redactie van VTM spelde "Neil Young" verkeerd (Neil Youn),
worden ze misschien half gesponserd of geredacteerd door communistisch China ?
Tegenwind, prof dr. Mattias Desmet
https://youtu.be/1SF-YHnkxEc
Breaking Points
https://youtu.be/7onsqphFlkY
Sky News Australia
https://youtu.be/WTiBFLi55Ss
VTM noemde het ultimatum van Neil Young niet.
VTM noemde Joe Rogan en zijn show niet.
De redactie van VTM spelde "Neil Young" verkeerd (Neil Youn),
worden ze misschien half gesponserd of geredacteerd door communistisch China ?
Tegenwind, prof dr. Mattias Desmet
https://youtu.be/1SF-YHnkxEc
Breaking Points
https://youtu.be/7onsqphFlkY
Sky News Australia
https://youtu.be/WTiBFLi55Ss
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