The Pioneer Woman Paring Knife Fighter

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The Pioneer Woman paring knife earned it’s gray man, tacticicool rep thanks to a Vigilance Elite interview withEd Calderon…a must watch
https://youtu.be/d1MqucZyodc?t=1109
A sheath for your Pioneer Woman Paring Knife.
Grip tape for your Pioneer Woman Paring Knife.
Applegate/Fairbairn knife fighting skills for your Pioneer Woman Paring Knife.
In your flight bag, bugout bag, vehicle, IFAK, kitchen drawer, and pocket.
At the family dinner table.
Self defense in non-permissive environments.
Links
AmbGun EDC - Pioneer Woman Paring Knife
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-edc
Ed Calderon Interview starting when the Paring Knife is discussed.
https://youtu.be/d1MqucZyodc?t=1109
Ed Calderon full Interview from the start
https://youtu.be/d1MqucZyodc
Rex Applegate Point Shooting Video Series
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/point-shooting
Ed Calderon Manifesto
https://www.edsmanifesto.com
Pioneer Woman Web Site
https://www.thepioneerwoman.com
Chapters
0:00 Reputation
0:24 vs Tactical Knives
0:58 Non-Permissive
1:22 Drummond Ranch
1:59 Marketing
2:19 Features
3:53 Knife Trafficking
4:09 Tracticool It
4:33 Sheath
5:16 Stealthicool It
6:09 Fighting Knife
6:29 Tim Larkin
7:02 Conclusion
7:34 Steak Dinner