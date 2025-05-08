BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚫 Cancer-Causing Acne Cream Pulled From Shelves—Here’s What You Need to Know
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
Follow
125 views • 4 days ago

The Age of Aquarius is here—and with it, the truth is rising to the surface. Major drugstore acne creams are now being voluntarily recalled due to cancer-causing contamination, including products from Proactiv, Walgreens, SLMD, and La Roche-Posay.


The FDA is pulling these products due to benzene exposure—an agent linked to leukemia. And if they’re pulling it before the lawsuits hit, you know it’s serious.


Don’t let the mainstream media downplay it. If it’s on your skin, it’s in your bloodstream. It’s time to ditch these toxic products for good.


💬 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com/resources to access our vetted list of non-toxic personal care alternatives—products we use and trust.


#NaturalCare #ToxicFreeLiving #CleanBeauty #CancerAwareness #TruthInProducts #AcneCreamRecall #BenzeneExposure #MichaelGibson #AgeOfAquarius #ProtectYourHealth #DetoxYourLife

