Gates Foundation Insider Admits Ivermectin Cures Man-Made Turbo Cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mainstream media has been ordered to continue demonizing Ivermectin and urging people not to take it even though major studies have proven that the Nobel prize winning wonder drug cures 28 forms of cancer.
According to a Gates Foundation insider, Ivermectin posed a threat to the massive financial success of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, and now it’s challenging the trillion dollar profits the elite stand to gain from the surge in turbo cancers due to the vaccines.
This is crucial information, and it’s vital that everyone understands the game the elite are playing so they can’t cause any more harm to our health.
Tags: Ivermectin, Gates, Bill Gates, cancer, turbo cancer, WHO, Pfizer, Moderna, Depopulation, WEF, World Economic Forum, RFK, RFK jr, mainstream media, media, Nobel prize, wonder drug, cures cancer, cures 28 forms of cancer, cures turbo cancer, Gates Foundation, insider, whistleblower, Covid-19, mRNA, vaccines, trillion dollar, elite, turbo cancers, health
Tags: Ivermectin, Gates, Bill Gates, cancer, turbo cancer, WHO, Pfizer, Moderna, Depopulation, WEF, World Economic Forum, RFK, RFK jr, mainstream media, media, Nobel prize, wonder drug, cures cancer, cures 28 forms of cancer, cures turbo cancer, Gates Foundation, insider, whistleblower, Covid-19, mRNA