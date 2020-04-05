Part 2 Biblical March 2020 The World Ended Will Go down in History, to be cont.

March 2020 (I'm Going To Bring), Down In History The World Stopped, It was Biblicalhttps://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...There Are 2 or 3 "Plans", Trust Plan the Plan. Which one?, President Trump, The Rockefeller 2010 Lockstep, Bo Polny, "Divergent", "Evert", God, The End Times? Jesus is coming back?The Month of ***THE PANDEMIC*** Brings in Fascism, World Wide Government Lockdown, Martial Law, Tech noc cracy,This is a view of the inside or interior; examination, or inspectionSlower Pace, Finally, people get to slow down. We have to take Time to Think and contemplate. No longer a fast pace world but a slow pace world. Men, women and children can actually have to think before they do anything. Are machines going to take over? 47,000 Satellites making the "Net". Complete Surveillance with Satellites in Space surrounding the Earth and 5G on the ground covering the earth.Words from God, thoughts, Comments, Videos The historic Month on March 2020March 2020 (I'm Going To Bring), Down In History The World Stopped, It was Biblicalhttps://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...There Are 2 or 3 "Plans", Trust Plan the Plan. Which one?, President Trump, The Rockefeller 2010 Lockstep, Bo Polny, "Divergent", "Evert", God, The End Times? Jesus is coming back?The Month of ***THE PANDEMIC*** Brings in Fascism, World Wide Government Lockdown, Martial Law, Tech noc cracy,This is a view of the inside or interior; examination, or inspectionSlower Pace, Finally, people get to slow down. We have to take Time to Think and contemplate. No longer a fast pace world but a slow pace world. Men, women and children can actually have to think before they do anything. Are machines going to take over? 47,000 Satellites making the "Net". Complete Surveillance with Satellites in Space surrounding the Earth and 5G on the ground covering the earth.Words from God, thoughts, Comments, Videos The historic Month on March 2020