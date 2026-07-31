The Escalation Scenario, an interview with Michael Yon, Steve Murray and Michael Farris

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How quickly can a regional conflict escalate into something far more consequential? As tensions rise, questions about military strategy, deterrence, diplomacy, and the risks of miscalculation continue to dominate global discussions. While opinions vary, understanding different perspectives is essential in a rapidly changing world. Watch the latest interview to hear an in-depth conversation on possible escalation scenarios, strategic decision-making, and the broader implications for international security.
#GlobalAffairs #Geopolitics #WorldNews #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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