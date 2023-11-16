Create New Account
Bombarded Twice in Gaza, 4-year-old Ahmed - Loses Both Parents, Then Both Legs 😭
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Bombarded twice in Gaza, 4-year-old Ahmed loses parents, then legs - Reuters

The boy keeps asking for his parents, and he wants to get up and walk, but his parents are dead and his legs have been amputated.

That is the plight of Ahmed Shabat, a four-year-old boy whose parents were killed when their home in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northeastern corner of the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike.

