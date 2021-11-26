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11 26 21 The BATTLE continues Durham Lin Wood District Attorneys more FKE VRIANTS PRAY
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music For You All
Song by Kadir Demir
https://artlist.io/song/14993/for-you-all?search=for-you-all
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Entertainment goal
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/12805
Boycott FOX
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/55506
3 cases, 3 outcomes
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/55507
Smart Elections
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/55526
Trump on Mt. Rushmore
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/55539
Truth on TV
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Collapse on TV
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COVID hysteria in the news again
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South Park Post Covid
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Trump Mask
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Parent slams COVID mandates
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9158
Truth on Lin Wood is pouring in
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth/7504
Santa in Norway ad
https://t.me/darkuniverse09/2732
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
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*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
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Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
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