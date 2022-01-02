WHAT GERMS REALLY ARE! and how they Debunk the Corona Fairytale - The Real History - 72777

EVERYONE YOU KNOW NEEDS TO SEE THIS VIDEO!

This is one of those things that once you know it, you can't unknow it.

LEARN or remain duped.



What "germs" REALLY ARE(you'll be surprised), and the history of germ theory. Viruses aren't the only mythical unicorns out there.



My suggestion, download this video, put it on a stick, go to the homes of those you care about and ask them as your friend/family to please give you just one hour of their undivided attention and plug this into their TV or computer and attentively watch it with them. What do you have to lose? NOTHING! What do they have to lose by not knowing this? Possibly EVERYTHING! Just do your part.

Answer their questions the best you can, don't argue, it's not your mission to convince them, if they want to remain stupid then let them, only make sure they had the opportunity to know the truth. It's a seed, PLANT IT! I promise you, if they manage to survive their stupidity, then there will come a time that most of them will come to you and say, "OMG, you were right...!"



And if you don't tell them, someday you may hear,"OMG, you knew and didn't tell us and now little Dickie or little Janie is dead or maimed from the injection..."



Damn right it's a guilt trip - SO GET BUSY!



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