Xi Jinping To Meet Putin During SCO Summit

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ivzd359
09/08/2022 Xi Jinping will attend the SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept. 15 and is expected to meet face-to-face with Putin during the event to discuss the alliance and the future between the two countries