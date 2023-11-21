Israel's war on hospitals (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/xoBb830Ggs4?si=spagqw1_b7quZL8M
20 Nov 2023 #TheGrayzoneWith exclusive footage from inside the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa, The Grayzone examines the Israeli military's policy of attacking and eliminating medicare care centers across the northern part of the besieged Palestinian territory as it seeks to expel its residents.
By Max Blumenthal, Mohamed El-Saife and Anya Parampil
Translation by Hekmat Aboukhater
