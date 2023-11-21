Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel's war on hospitals (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1915 Subscribers
26 views
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-

https://youtu.be/xoBb830Ggs4?si=spagqw1_b7quZL8M

20 Nov 2023 #TheGrayzoneWith exclusive footage from inside the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa, The Grayzone examines the Israeli military's policy of attacking and eliminating medicare care centers across the northern part of the besieged Palestinian territory as it seeks to expel its residents.


By Max Blumenthal, Mohamed El-Saife and Anya Parampil


Translation by Hekmat Aboukhater


||| The Grayzone |||


Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com


Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone


Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone


#TheGrayzone

Tr

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket