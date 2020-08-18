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DAWN LESTER AND DAVID PARKER COVID, VIRUS AND GERM THEORY
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37 views • August 18, 2020
“Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little, to cure diseases of which they know less, in human beings of whom they know nothing.” Voltaire.
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