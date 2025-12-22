BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Col. Rempfer | Tina Update, Anthrax Truth & America's Cleanup | 12.22.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
19 views • 23 hours ago

Strap in for an explosive episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed as Joe delivers the latest on Tina Peters' fight for justice and drops bombshells from Georgia 2020—Fulton County now admits certifying 315,000 early votes without required poll worker signatures, violating the law while the Secretary of State confirms broken processes. Discreet USB handoffs caught on video and Joe's fiery response lay bare the fraud that stole our elections. Where are the arrests for this treason-level deception? Joe demands accountability as the evidence piles up.

Retired Air Force Colonel Thomas "Buzz" Rempfer joins Joe to expose the origins of today's vaccine mandates in the illegal 1998–2001 anthrax program—forcing experimental shots on troops amid suspected DoD-FDA-Big Pharma collusion. The author of Unyielding and founder of Hoping4Justice.org calls for Trump-era record corrections and discharge upgrades for punished veterans, tracing EUAs straight back to this dark chapter and warning of the same playbook used today.

The show closes with "Cleaning Up The Mess" Trump's DHS triples self-deportation incentives to $3,000, but liberals meltdown: a Dominican-born Lawrence, MA mayor needing a translator in court, an illegal truck driver freed after a fatal crash, and activists screaming to deport MAGA instead of criminals. Clips roast Hakeem Jeffries' fear of Trump's success and highlight deportation wins, ending with the anthem "Backfire on La Vista." This is raw truth and righteous fire—tune in and join the untamed fight to reclaim America!


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors:


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help


