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Battleground Melbourne
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25 views • March 03, 2022
BLCKBX Import, February 28, 2022
Over the past eighteen months, Melbourne has gone from being the most livable to the least free city in the world. The documentary Battleground Melbourne tells this story through the eyes of those who risked everything to save the city.
The other side of the story
The Australian government and the media have had ample opportunity to vent their distorted representation of reality. Battleground Melbourne is the answer, so that the truth comes to light for the whole world.
The Australian freedom fighters have been falsely accused, denounced as the lowest of the low, attacked, arrested and imprisoned. But they are not defeated. Driven by their boundless love for freedom and for their city, they continue the struggle.
Police state
A blanket of lack of freedom has fallen all over the world since the arrival of corona, but nowhere has the response been more extreme and repressive than in 'free' Melbourne. The city has been ravaged by politically motivated arrests, gross human rights violations and heavily armed police units patrolling the streets to enforce lockdowns.
Freedom fighters
Battleground Melbourne tells the story of the people who risked everything to keep their city beautiful. Interviews with activists and journalists are interspersed with raw footage of what happened on the streets of Melbourne. This documentary takes you along with the brave freedom fighters who rise up against a tyrannical government to stand up for their freedom and that of their children.
https://www.blckbx.tv/corona/battleground-melbourne-het-verhaal-dat-gehoord-moet-worden
Over the past eighteen months, Melbourne has gone from being the most livable to the least free city in the world. The documentary Battleground Melbourne tells this story through the eyes of those who risked everything to save the city.
The other side of the story
The Australian government and the media have had ample opportunity to vent their distorted representation of reality. Battleground Melbourne is the answer, so that the truth comes to light for the whole world.
The Australian freedom fighters have been falsely accused, denounced as the lowest of the low, attacked, arrested and imprisoned. But they are not defeated. Driven by their boundless love for freedom and for their city, they continue the struggle.
Police state
A blanket of lack of freedom has fallen all over the world since the arrival of corona, but nowhere has the response been more extreme and repressive than in 'free' Melbourne. The city has been ravaged by politically motivated arrests, gross human rights violations and heavily armed police units patrolling the streets to enforce lockdowns.
Freedom fighters
Battleground Melbourne tells the story of the people who risked everything to keep their city beautiful. Interviews with activists and journalists are interspersed with raw footage of what happened on the streets of Melbourne. This documentary takes you along with the brave freedom fighters who rise up against a tyrannical government to stand up for their freedom and that of their children.
https://www.blckbx.tv/corona/battleground-melbourne-het-verhaal-dat-gehoord-moet-worden
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