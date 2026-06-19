Elites using World Cup Satanist ritual human soul energy to open portals to bring back fallen angels

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). Satan Lucifer & his nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist "earth's hidden matriarchal rulers" are using the World Cup sports game Satanist ritual's human soul worship energy, in order to open up wormhole portals to the abyss to bring back their millions of fallen angels to exterminate the human specie & World Cup soccer fans 2.5 billion fake Christians, just like the fallen angel Taylor Swift worship Satanist ritual concerts & church services. Preach this in your next Sunday church service, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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