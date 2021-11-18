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Unvaccinated Pfizer CEO afraid of his own vaxx
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140 views • November 18, 2021
SOURCE: Denny Abrahamsson
1. Unvaccinated Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: I am 59 years old and healthy, I am not working in the frontline, so my type is not recommended to take the vaccination. He offcource know that his poison can kill him.
https://www.brighteon.com/0d279075-4ef8-4943-b45d-7a568ec4ab58
2. PlannedChaos 60 Minutes What's Causing America's Supply Chain Crunch. This is all organised by NWO to create problems to eventually take over.
https://www.brighteon.com/54b130f0-c0cb-4fb5-90e0-b4a607f75782
3. HAVE YOU BEEN INFECTED WITH MASK WORMS, PARASITES, OR MORGELLONS (NANO FIBERS). ITS OBVIOUS THEY ARE PUT THERE FOR SOME REASON
https://www.brighteon.com/d4b58f8b-0b7b-402a-bd29-6313519a8466
4. Victoria Australia Dictator Dan Andrews Speaks About Anti-Vaccine Protesters calling them a small group of ugly extremists. He should hang in a gallow.
https://www.brighteon.com/b15a31fd-0a58-46c5-9c33-896bc46579f4
1. Unvaccinated Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: I am 59 years old and healthy, I am not working in the frontline, so my type is not recommended to take the vaccination. He offcource know that his poison can kill him.
https://www.brighteon.com/0d279075-4ef8-4943-b45d-7a568ec4ab58
2. PlannedChaos 60 Minutes What's Causing America's Supply Chain Crunch. This is all organised by NWO to create problems to eventually take over.
https://www.brighteon.com/54b130f0-c0cb-4fb5-90e0-b4a607f75782
3. HAVE YOU BEEN INFECTED WITH MASK WORMS, PARASITES, OR MORGELLONS (NANO FIBERS). ITS OBVIOUS THEY ARE PUT THERE FOR SOME REASON
https://www.brighteon.com/d4b58f8b-0b7b-402a-bd29-6313519a8466
4. Victoria Australia Dictator Dan Andrews Speaks About Anti-Vaccine Protesters calling them a small group of ugly extremists. He should hang in a gallow.
https://www.brighteon.com/b15a31fd-0a58-46c5-9c33-896bc46579f4
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