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BREAKING - DARK WINTER EXPOSED IT ALL - TNTV
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163 views • August 31, 2021
BREAKING - DARK WINTER EXPOSED IT ALL - TNTV. No worries as with faith and knowledge of the salvation and grace of eternity and to know u are the head up Spirit and the double you is no more, as by grace u have absorbed the Down with it Spirit. So all is not lost, as you are the light which was never conquered, and death is the Victory for the Sojourning children of almighty Lord God El, Stand and have faith and love. Yes, as we be going home as the lost prodigal son/daughter returned and adopted a new man to Heaven we go to know u are a piece of the rock Heaven on Earth and with faith and prayer all is possible pray for a quickened Spirit.
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