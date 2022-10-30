“Smart drugs are banned in my country,” unleashing ampakinic awesomeness & addressing “puppet” accusations 🎙️ Limitless Q&A #37

Mrs. Limitless and I took a few galvanizing hits of Zamner Juice from Nootopia and address the October audience questions; from “Smart drugs are banned in my country” to "you're a satanic puppet!" and everything in between.





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/149-q-a-37

﻿﻿📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.