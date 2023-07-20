2041 e-1 "Countdown to Ice Cream"

2041

Jenna, an emotionally fragile “Crisis Councilor,” battles burned-out linguists, a pretty teen with Alien-induced amnesia, a smart aleck Dad, plus an AI robot co-worker Odette, who creates chaos for humans.

Jenna stifles a damaging report that proves Aliens intervened in saving a life without using traditional pharmaceuticals, so their fate lies in her hands.

In 2041, the world population of 20 million communicates only online, dependent on a digital currency called WAVE.

Annual lockdowns have become a heartwarming tradition… more than baseball and apple pie ever were!

Starring Elisabeth Rowe Rebecca Medina Carli Lopez



e-1 "Countdown to Ice Cream"

The 2041 Lockdowns are here! Jenna strives to be respected but she is overwhelmed by angry citizens. Jenna is tempted to forgive a desperate woman’s fines, even though compassion is not tolerated by the State. Robots are programmed to never hurt humans but when a guy tries to pick up on Odette, the pretty AI, she is quick to teach him a lesson

Then… a shy, mysterious girl drops into an Alien chat group.





NOTE FROM THE DIRECTOR:

Thank you for watching "2041". Production began during lockdowns as actors played their parts remotely, being directed over Zoom. The series evolved.

We do our own thing and don't work inside the whole Hollywood system. The series is offered free here on Brighteon because we want everyone to enjoy it. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be put to good use on a new movie!