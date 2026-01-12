Exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi: "Global assistance will arrive soon as well."

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi:



"I announce a new phase of the national uprising to overthrow the Islamic Republic and reclaim our beloved Iran."



"Inside Iran, in addition to seizing and holding the central streets of cities, all institutions and agencies responsible for the regime’s propaganda of lies and for cutting communications are considered legitimate targets."



Employees of state institutions, and members of the armed and security forces, have the opportunity to join the people and stand with the nation—or choose to collaborate with the murderers of the people and purchase for themselves the eternal shame and curse of the nation."



"Outside Iran, all Iranian embassies and consulates belong to the people of Iran, and the time has come for them to be adorned with the national flag of Iran instead of the disgraceful flag of the Islamic Republic."



"We are not alone. Global assistance will arrive soon as well. Await my next messages."



Source @Real World News

