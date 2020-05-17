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Bump n Jump (Intellivision) - Games That Should Be Coming To The Intellivision Amico!
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3 views • May 17, 2020
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In this video Sara and I play the classic Intellivision arcade port for Bump ‘n’ Jump! In this game, you control a car in which the goal is to bump cars and jump onto them, hopefully destroying them. It’s a freewheeling demolition derby of a game and one of the best ports on the Intellivision. Will it be coming to the Amico? Time will tell...
In this video Sara and I play the classic Intellivision arcade port for Bump ‘n’ Jump! In this game, you control a car in which the goal is to bump cars and jump onto them, hopefully destroying them. It’s a freewheeling demolition derby of a game and one of the best ports on the Intellivision. Will it be coming to the Amico? Time will tell...
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