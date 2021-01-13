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The Latest Unconstitutional Spending That Attacks Your 1st & 2nd Amendment Rights
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30 views • January 13, 2021
Unconstitutional spending is what is devaluing the dollar, leading to inflation, spurring on corruption and yes, is being used to both indoctrinate our children and turn fellow Americans against one another. It's also attacking the rights of the people protected under the First and Second Amendments. In this episode, Lynne Taylor joins me as we look at the latest spending bill's attacks.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-latest-unconstitutional-spending-that-attacks-your-1st-2nd-amendment-rights/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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