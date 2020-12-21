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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - December 21, 2020
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175 views • December 21, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Courtesy of TruNews
A comprehensive study of all 50 states shows a greater spread of Covid ‘with mask mandates,’ researchers at “RationalGround.com” divided the country by those that had mask mandates and those that did not, the results are stunning and we have some examples, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi says if you take the Covid vaccine it could lead to your death, he says,‘If you go along these lines you’re going to go to your doom,’ Tucker Carlson says the rollout of the vaccine is too slick, he sarcastically says,‘Have a vaccine and a smile; just do it,’ more padding of Covid death numbers, a Colorado coroner objects after gunshot victims are listed as Covid deaths, and on ‘Corona Crazy,’ watch what happens to people who try to drive out of a city in China with the virus, it may be a training exercise but it’s frightful.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-21-2020
Courtesy of TruNews
A comprehensive study of all 50 states shows a greater spread of Covid ‘with mask mandates,’ researchers at “RationalGround.com” divided the country by those that had mask mandates and those that did not, the results are stunning and we have some examples, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi says if you take the Covid vaccine it could lead to your death, he says,‘If you go along these lines you’re going to go to your doom,’ Tucker Carlson says the rollout of the vaccine is too slick, he sarcastically says,‘Have a vaccine and a smile; just do it,’ more padding of Covid death numbers, a Colorado coroner objects after gunshot victims are listed as Covid deaths, and on ‘Corona Crazy,’ watch what happens to people who try to drive out of a city in China with the virus, it may be a training exercise but it’s frightful.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-21-2020
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