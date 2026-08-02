The world we live in. How a "glitch in the matrix" Led Me To Uncovering The True Nature of Our Reality / Written by Emmanuel Rivers September 21, 2025 First Edition PDF

The world we live in. PDF

dropbox.com/scl/fi/1koq8u25v4pb8gon1xlqy/Final-Draft-1.pdf?rlkey=8buklyi2rqoql79af1ftauyun&e=2&st=5xz0hvk7&dl=0

Joshua Aaron 🎶 He's Coming Again (Official Music Video) Jerusalem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX9bllb9kJ0

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6



Proverbs 5 LXX For the ways of a man are before the eyes of God, and he looks on all his paths.

Iniquities ensnare a man, & every one is bound-in the chains of his own sins.

This is Brother Tony Pantalarescos Channel:





https://www.youtube.com/@HerbsPlusBeadWorks/videos





She Saw the Rapture: Unspeakable Joy for the Saved, Terror for the Left Behind





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGeWpKiF7R8





Homeless, Preparing for the end times

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlYtxr0C-Cw

What matters in this life is being Saved & in Heaven, & our purpose in this life that matters is that Jesus Christ is fasshioned/formed in us, by The Holy Spirit whereby as we believe on Jesus Christ & His Promises & submit ourselves to God, to obey His will to fear God & work righteousness, we are partakers of The Godly Nature where Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. 1 John 4. Christ in us the Hope of Glory.

I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. Gal 2:20

In dreams i have noticed multiple times that wicked doers cannot confess: Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. They also really hate, when I confess Jesus Christ is come in the flesh.

I have given them thy word; and the world hath hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. John 17:14

But as then he that was born after the flesh persecuted him [that was born] after the Spirit, even so [it is] now. Gal 4:29

Romans 8:29-30

29, ¶ For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren.

30, Moreover whom he did predestinate, them he also called: and whom he called, them he also justified: and whom he justified, them he also glorified.

https://www.youtube.com/@kiaora12/posts

kiaora12 10 months ago

Hello! Through the Grace of God, I finished my book! It’s called “The World We Live In - How A “Glitch In The Matrix’ Led Me To Uncovering The True Nature Of Our Reality” It’s a free PDF download - no e-mail lists, sign ups or anything :-) May God Bless You! Praise Jesus King of Kings! Here’s the link - also a clickable link is in my profile.:

dropbox.com/scl/fi/1koq8u25v4pb8gon1xlqy/Final-Draft-1.pdf?rlkey=8buklyi2rqoql79af1ftauyun&e=2&st=5xz0hvk7&dl=0

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534

https://tyndalebible1534.com/

Please Hear & Share This: “Soon And Very Soon” We’re Going To See The King

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dv0siZFDMdI



All? Or nothing? 🙌🙌 what do you choose?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INjS0Fych6s

Take a Moment to be Encouraged

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Qgwm2jyu44

What a Beautiful Name

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WNfnuVfejM

((faith, love, works))

By faith are we never with out love and good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love and works are under the law which requireth perfection, and the ground and fountain of the heart, and damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy and favour, and whatsoever is contained in the promises.