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FOLLOW THE COMMS: John Michael Chambers Connects the Dots
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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FOLLOW THE COMMS: John Michael Chambers Connects the Dots


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v77cqcm-the-unscripted-truth-john-michael-chambers-and-scott-mckay-on-the-war.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The arrests are happening. The executions are done. The media center at Gitmo—size of a university gymnasium—is built and recruiting. And the world is about to see what they've been hiding.


In this sweeping strategic overview, John Michael Chambers connects the dots that the mainstream refuses to see. While the media fixates on Epstein and bombs in Iran, the real story is unfolding in parallel: the dismantling of the IRS, the dissolution of the 1871 U.S. corporation, and the quiet transfer of Federal Reserve powers into the Treasury—a move that happened in 2019 and nobody picked up.


Chambers reveals the Q operation's roots in the Department of Energy, where energy is everything and oil controls are being redirected. He exposes the paradigm shift: America is now the world's dominant energy producer, and the manufactured shortages were always a game of control. He points to Trump's "central casting" announcement of Kevin Warsh—the new Fed chair who will finish what Powell started—and reminds viewers: if you're not following Trump's communications, you're missing the boat entirely.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
central castingfederal reserve controlirs dismantlingkevin warsh fedgitmo media center activationq operation department of energy1871 corporation dissolvingtreasury fed powers moveepstein arrests executionsiran operation strategy40 nations coalitionoil control paradigmbankruptcy of corporationrestore constitutional republictrump july timeline
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