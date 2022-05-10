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【Ukraine Rescue】05/08/2022 Ivan, a young Russian volunteer, brought Little Sarah a small gift. It is a pin from Russia that says “Lustration”, which is Russian for purification. He said that Poland had overthrown the Communist Party with “Lustration” and that the new Chinese from the New Federal State of China will also take down the evil Chinese Communist Party. Communist parties around the world must all be taken down.