Bitcoin now Legal Tender in Argentina -- Viva la Libertad!

President Javier Milei has officially legalized bitcoin as a currency in Argentina. This is the incentive of bitcoin spreading into nations where fiscal discipline is even more lacking than the United States. Bitcoin is a virus that will take over the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.