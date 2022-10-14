PARENTS ARE SCORING VICTORIES AGAINST LGBT IDEOLOGUES WHO WANT TO CORRUPT THEIR CHILDREN

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More at: https://ourfreedomprotests.comThe Biden Administration has proposed a series of expansions to Title IX for all school districts — including “protection” for transgender students — attempting to "make clear that preventing someone from participating in school programs and activities consistent with their gender identity would cause harm in violation of Title IX.”