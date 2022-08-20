THE LEGO SUPERHERO PATRIOT FREEDOM FORCE CREATOR SHANNON MILES

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12 Year old Shannon Miles, screen writer, director, lego animator, cinematographer and his parents share their story behind the creation of The Superhero Patriot Freedom Force. A Brick film.
A cinematographer, also known as a Director of Photography, is in charge of the camera and the lighting crew. They're the person responsible for creating the look, color, lighting, and for framing of every single shot in a film.
brickfilm
A brickfilm is a film made using Lego bricks, or other similar plastic construction toys. They are usually created using stop motion animation, computer-generated imagery (CGI) or traditional animation and sometimes include live action films featuring plastic construction toys (or representations of them)
the_patriot_smj
https://rumble.com/user/the_patriot_smj
https://rumble.com/v1g9bj9-freedom-force-the-intro.html
Clay Clark Reawakening Tour Rochester, Batavia New York August 12-13, 2022
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