BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We knew in 2011 the injuries from the vaccines
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
362 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
518 views • 23 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I'm pretty frustrated right now. I'm here in Seattle, Washington, with a family that traveled from Dallas, Texas, and I traveled here from the Stay Awake Tour in Knoxville. I'm with an adopted little boy who was forced vaccinated against his parents' wishes, and the adoptive parents had no choice, and this little boy is literally melting down in a doctor's office, unable to even function. And we're looking at the injuries that the dozens of deadly ingredients in every single shot has caused this family, and watching this beautiful family. And if you want to see what this is like, watch the movie Protocol 7, a film by Andy Wakefield, a few years ago, that literally showed you what pharmaceutical companies did and how they drove this injury, and how we knew this injury in 2011, we knew this when I was jailed and held silent, and then the work gone away.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 09/03/2025

ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v6ygjs2-dr.-judy-mikovits-sars-cov-2-was-injected-in-every-polio-shot-and-.html

WHAT WAS LOST AS A RESULT OF MY FALSE ARREST NOVEMBER 18TH 2011: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/what-was-lost-as-a-result-of-my-false-arrest-november-18th-2011

Protocol 7: https://protocol7.movie

Keywords
healthnewschildreninjuryvaccinetruthmerkjudy mikovitsprotocol 7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy