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AGENDA 21 TV - IM A SAVAGE! - THIS HAS HAPPENED!
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134 views • January 03, 2022
IM A SAVAGE! - FROM MEDICAL HEROS TO DANCING ZEROS
UNBOOK YOUR HOLLS YOUR NOT INSURED AND THE AIRLINES HAVE ADVISED VAXXED NOT TO FLY BECAUSE OF CLOTS! - IS THAT NOT THE REASON YOU GOT THE JAB??? NOW YOU CANT DO ANYTHING! - ARE YOU AWAKE YET??? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvyhg0hAEB0E/
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
Graphene Oxide SMART DUST - The More You Know! - https://www.brighteon.com/fbcad82f-e305-4f01-9c49-7c9b3a592093
Deadly 5G radiation measured by kate shemirani and mark steele in london - https://www.brighteon.com/8b97e201-bbf9-4251-95e6-fd8e9e1bb4cb
WISE WORDS - Coffee with Reverend Christine 1/2/22 - https://www.brighteon.com/124b2991-9bb2-4c88-97a6-32722d82082b
UNBOOK YOUR HOLLS YOUR NOT INSURED AND THE AIRLINES HAVE ADVISED VAXXED NOT TO FLY BECAUSE OF CLOTS! - IS THAT NOT THE REASON YOU GOT THE JAB??? NOW YOU CANT DO ANYTHING! - ARE YOU AWAKE YET??? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvyhg0hAEB0E/
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
Graphene Oxide SMART DUST - The More You Know! - https://www.brighteon.com/fbcad82f-e305-4f01-9c49-7c9b3a592093
Deadly 5G radiation measured by kate shemirani and mark steele in london - https://www.brighteon.com/8b97e201-bbf9-4251-95e6-fd8e9e1bb4cb
WISE WORDS - Coffee with Reverend Christine 1/2/22 - https://www.brighteon.com/124b2991-9bb2-4c88-97a6-32722d82082b
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