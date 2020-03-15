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THIS COMPLETELY CHANGES THE WHOLE CORONAVIRUS EVENT!! THIS IS NOT GOOD AT ALL!!
ErikSeesAll
ErikSeesAll
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43 views • March 15, 2020
THIS JUST CHANGED THE WHOLE GAME!
NOW THEY CAN SAY THAT THOUSANDS THAT HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED TO HAVE DIED FROM THE FLU, TO ACTUALLY HAVE DIED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS!
THIS FITS RIGHT INTO THEIR HAND SINCE THEY HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT FAULTY TESTING FROM THE BEGINNING!
I CAN SEE THEIR WHOLE AGENDA!

THANK YOU ALL!
GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS BEFORE THEY DELETE MY CHANNEL HERE!

YOUTUBE MAIN: ErikSeesAll
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BITCHUTE: ErikSeesAll
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BRIGHTEON: ErikSeesAll
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PATREON: ErikSeesAll
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TWITTER: ErikSeesAll
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IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.

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THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!

Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.

LINKS:
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Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy