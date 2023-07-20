Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WAKE UP 9/11 - "DIRECTIONS" The Explosions in TOWER 2, July 18 2023
channel image
Wake Up! Productions
41 Subscribers
63 views
Published Yesterday

In this video I talk about the nose out situation from Chopper 5, but also about the NAPALM EJECTION in the close up of the Gideon Naudet shot, and several other shots, and then close in and slow down the frames to give you a good picture that there are distinct explosions going to the East and going to the North.

Keywords
eastexplosion911world tradeseptember 11thwtcnorthsouth towerdirectiontower 2tower b

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket