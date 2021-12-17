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Blockchain Social & Crypto Earnings Report #24
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30 views • December 17, 2021
You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization. Here are the 16 platforms I used to earn $1,185 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in November as well as some insights.
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $36,115 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
November Metrics & Content:
To briefly go over my social media results for November, I received around 6,900 engagements, 22,100 video views, 1,800 comments, 600 followers, and 202,000 impressions.
November Earnings:
Publish0x – 7.063 AMPL - $1.67 CAD = $11.80 CAD + 0.0558 FARM - $154.79 CAD = $8.63 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $20.44 CAD.
Brave Browser –2.066 BAT – $1.82 CAD from ad rewards and 4.04 BAT from creator donations for a total of $10.52 CAD.
LBRY/Odysee – 2,064 LBC - $0.06119 CAD = $126.28 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 74.606 Hive - $2.99 CAD = $223.07 CAD and 71.761 HBD - $1.25 = $89.70. That’s a total of $312.77 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 49.078 LEO - $0.37 CAD = $18.16 CAD earned from post rewards.
Cos.TV – 780 COS - $0.0265 CAD = $20.67 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash & Noise.Cash – 0.183 BCH - $755.66 CAD = $138.29 CAD earned from post rewards.
Den.Social – 35.9 MTR - $0.614 CAD = $20.67 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 48.7 DTC - $1.38 CAD = $67.21 CAD earned from post rewards.
Bastyon – 4.17 PKOIN - $1.45 = $6.05 CAD earned from post rewards.
Yup – 80.34 YUP - $2.61 = $209.69 CAD earned from post rewards.
BitTube – 6.6 TUBE – $0.0051 = $0.03 CAD earned from post rewards.
Torum – 14 XTM – $2.29 = $32.06 CAD earned from post rewards.
Blurt – 2880.2 BLURT – $0.049 = $141.13 CAD earned from post rewards.
YouTube - $59.70 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $1,185.03 CAD which is about $959.87 USD.
November Insights:
My earnings have dipped a little bit but are fairly in line what I earned previously if you don’t include the large anomalous donation on Read.Cash in October. This is my 24th report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become.
My top consistent earners are still Read.Cash, Hive, DTube, & LBRY/Odysee. My TUBE earnings were dismal but I believe over time this will become much more impactful, just like Blurt has been. Cos.TV has also been going up in value and my rewards seem more impactful. Torum offers good rewards but it’s only activity based, not based on your content rewards. Bastyon is amazing, but the earnings are a little low at the moment. Den.Social’s fees are too high that none of my rewards seems to mean anything for the most part, same with YUP.
One thing I really like about Read.Cash is that they offer the ability to swap out your coin when you withdraw, acting as a swap exchange in a way. They use Shapshift.ai which is a really useful service for swapping crypto. This makes it really easy to withdraw your rewards the way you want.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you shared on all of these social platforms too.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find all of my referral links here: https://linktr.ee/scottcbusiness
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $36,115 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
November Metrics & Content:
To briefly go over my social media results for November, I received around 6,900 engagements, 22,100 video views, 1,800 comments, 600 followers, and 202,000 impressions.
November Earnings:
Publish0x – 7.063 AMPL - $1.67 CAD = $11.80 CAD + 0.0558 FARM - $154.79 CAD = $8.63 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $20.44 CAD.
Brave Browser –2.066 BAT – $1.82 CAD from ad rewards and 4.04 BAT from creator donations for a total of $10.52 CAD.
LBRY/Odysee – 2,064 LBC - $0.06119 CAD = $126.28 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 74.606 Hive - $2.99 CAD = $223.07 CAD and 71.761 HBD - $1.25 = $89.70. That’s a total of $312.77 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 49.078 LEO - $0.37 CAD = $18.16 CAD earned from post rewards.
Cos.TV – 780 COS - $0.0265 CAD = $20.67 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash & Noise.Cash – 0.183 BCH - $755.66 CAD = $138.29 CAD earned from post rewards.
Den.Social – 35.9 MTR - $0.614 CAD = $20.67 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 48.7 DTC - $1.38 CAD = $67.21 CAD earned from post rewards.
Bastyon – 4.17 PKOIN - $1.45 = $6.05 CAD earned from post rewards.
Yup – 80.34 YUP - $2.61 = $209.69 CAD earned from post rewards.
BitTube – 6.6 TUBE – $0.0051 = $0.03 CAD earned from post rewards.
Torum – 14 XTM – $2.29 = $32.06 CAD earned from post rewards.
Blurt – 2880.2 BLURT – $0.049 = $141.13 CAD earned from post rewards.
YouTube - $59.70 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $1,185.03 CAD which is about $959.87 USD.
November Insights:
My earnings have dipped a little bit but are fairly in line what I earned previously if you don’t include the large anomalous donation on Read.Cash in October. This is my 24th report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become.
My top consistent earners are still Read.Cash, Hive, DTube, & LBRY/Odysee. My TUBE earnings were dismal but I believe over time this will become much more impactful, just like Blurt has been. Cos.TV has also been going up in value and my rewards seem more impactful. Torum offers good rewards but it’s only activity based, not based on your content rewards. Bastyon is amazing, but the earnings are a little low at the moment. Den.Social’s fees are too high that none of my rewards seems to mean anything for the most part, same with YUP.
One thing I really like about Read.Cash is that they offer the ability to swap out your coin when you withdraw, acting as a swap exchange in a way. They use Shapshift.ai which is a really useful service for swapping crypto. This makes it really easy to withdraw your rewards the way you want.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you shared on all of these social platforms too.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find all of my referral links here: https://linktr.ee/scottcbusiness
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