Freedom Under Natural Law | Upcoming Conference Reveal with Organizer Chris Jantzen
21 views • 4 months ago

FUNL or Freedom Under Natural Law has been the name of the collective of organizers who've been running conferences for several years and since I've personally spent good quality time in person with two of them, I wanted to get more insights as to how it all started, the efforts it takes to make it all happen and what's going down for the next upcoming even this February that I've been invited to speak in. So it's a win-win to inform folks out there on more of what this is all about from the inception to the current and impending happenings. I'm excited about this and want it to be a success- whether I'd a part of it or not. Still makes for a good conversation nonetheless, plus I added some clips of my visit at Chris & Leslie's place.. Some of the clips are from previous visits- the only one from this year was in front of Lowes for a funny conversation about customer service.


All of Chris's platforms & website can be accessed here: https://linktr.ee/chrisjantzen


He's also the creator of the group I'm in: https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors


Check out FreedomUnderNaturalLaw_dot_com for more info on their next event and their previous conferences well worth exploring if you haven't already.


Many of the presenters for this and previous conferences are also on the https://onegreatworknetwork.com/


PEACE

natural lawactiondancefreeconferencecarekarmaonlineeventuniversal lawhermeticchris jantzenfirst principleart of lifefunlfreedom under natural law
