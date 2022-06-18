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From Victim to Victor, Dr. Bob Reccord Teaches How to End the Cycle of Father Wounds
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69 views • June 18, 2022

Bob spent his early years being severely neglected and tossed from home to home and by his own alcoholic father who chose drinking over raising his sons. “Just because God is silent does not mean that He is absent,” proclaims Bob Reccord, the founder of Total Life Impact Ministries and author of Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds. Eventually, Bob was adopted by another family and his years of being neglected came to an end. Due to his traumatic past, Bob shares the importance of the fatherhood role and how dads can end the cycle of intentionally or unintentionally causing emotional wounds in the lives of their children. Start by asking kids open-ended questions and let them know they are loved, cared for, and admired. Children with caring fathers demonstrate a greater capacity for empathy, self-control, and develop excellent verbal skills.

50 years ago, 42 percent of homes consisted of a nuclear family 


Today only 22 percent of families have a traditional two-parent home


A father wound is not always done intentionally, but can happen unintentionally


A father wound, like a physical wound, must be cleansed and restored or it will become infected and fester



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

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Bob’s 700 Club Interview: https://bit.ly/3wHzH7j 

Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds Book: https://bit.ly/3Nt7jw7 


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Keywords
healthamericaspiritualgodchurchdadsfathersalcoholismmentalphysical healthwoundedfathers dayspiritual helpneglecttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showdr bob reccordending the cycle
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