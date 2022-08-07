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MEP Says Vaccine Mandate is the Biggest Crime Committed Against Humanity
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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113 views • August 07, 2022

https://gnews.org/post/p14nba5ca

Recently, when addressing the European Parliament, Christine Anderson, a German member of the European Parliament, said that the CCP virus vaccine mandate was the biggest scandal in the history of medicine, dubbing it the biggest crime ever committed against humanity.

As Anderson stated, the adverse effects of the CCP virus vaccine have been extensively disclosed and large amounts of data have indicated taking the jabs could cause many genetic defects in babies born of vaccinated women. In her speech, she challenged every elected representative and urged them to indeed care about the electorate and sincerely represent people’s interests. She vowed to bring the truth about the vaccines to light and defend the rights of people.

Previously, Anderson was put in the spotlight for denouncing the political elite’s mandatory vaccination, opposing the vaccine passport, and actively exposing the side effects of injections. 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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